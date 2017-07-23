× One killed, one hospitalized after early morning Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT — Officials are investigating after a house fire killed one woman early Sunday morning.

Bridgeport Fire Deputy Chief Lance Edwards says that around 1 a.m., dispatch received many calls about the fire at 335 Seltsam Road. When crews arrived, they found the house fully involved.

It took crews around 45 minutes to an hour to put the fire out.

Officials say one woman was killed in the fire, and the other was taken to the hospital with 3rd degree burns. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal and the CT State Fire Marshal are currently on scene investigating what may have caused the fire.