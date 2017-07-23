Partly cloudy Sunday; Showers, cooler Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will break Sunday for partial sunshine during the afternoon hours for the most part.

With a north to northeast wind flow, temperatures will be cooler than the past few days with highs in the 70s and 80s. Another area low pressure will ride along the stalled front by late Sunday into Monday with another period of rain and showers.

With the rain and clouds, expect temperatures to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will be slow to clear early Tuesday but high pressure will move in from Canada delivering plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday before another frontal boundary moves into the region with more showers Friday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs 78-83.

Monday: Periods of rain and showers, cool. Highs 70s.

Tuesday: Early shower, then partly sunny. Highs: 75-80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny, becoming more humid in the afternoon. Highs: 80s.

Friday: Chance for showers. High: 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 80-85.

