Spieth wins British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.

Spieth, who won the Travelers Championship last month with an memorable shot, used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.

