Still no vote on a new two-year state budget, more than three weeks into a new fiscal year.

State employees agreed to $1.5M in concessions, to help erase a $5B deficit. When will the legislature do its part?

Guests:

Sen. Martin Looney (D) New Haven, Senate President Pro Tem

Sen. Kevin Witkos (R) Canton, Deputy Senate Republican President Pro Tem