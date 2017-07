Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O.J. Simpson, famously acquitted in the 1994 murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has won parole after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence, for the armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel.

Prominent Connecticut defense attorney Norm Pattis analyzes that case, and the challenges that Simpson will face, following his scheduled release in October.