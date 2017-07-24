× Ahead of key vote, Trump to speak on Republican health bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will make a statement on healthcare from the White House Monday at around 3:15 p.m.

The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican healthcare bill but it’s not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it. That’s according to John Thune of South Dakota, the third-highest ranking Republican senator.

Thune told “Fox News Sunday” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a decision soon on which bill to bring up for a vote. Thune cast this week’s vote as mostly procedural. But he acknowledged that senators should be able to know beforehand what the bill says.

McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the floundering legislation after President Trump insisted that senators not leave town for the August recess without passing a health bill.