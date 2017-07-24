Coding Camp in New Haven brings techies to the table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The techies have turned out and taken over City Hall.

While some kids are in soccer and basketball camp this time of year, about 80 New Haven kids have flocked to the second floor of City Hall for Coding Camp. The city of New Haven has teamed up with Microsoft for the third year in a row to make the camp a reality.

"They're learning some of the latest Microsoft technologies like Hololens and Minecraft," said Carl Solazzo, Microsoft client director for the New England states. Sitting in a Lego Robotics lab at the camp, Davon Brown, an incoming high school junior from Metropolitan Business Academy in New Haven said, "This is the future, that's why it's important."

The campers take part in labs that include 3-D painting, and innovative computer experiences such as what's known as Hololens. The three day event is all about celebrating STEM.

"I want to break into engineering," said Alanna Daniels, who will be a senior at Hillhouse High School in September. "It's a field that a lot of females aren't into."

Solazzo, from Microsoft added, "Baseball and Football camps are important things but you have to be well-rounded these days, you have to be able to adapt to modern technology and drive it ahead."