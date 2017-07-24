Free roadside assistance offered to cyclists in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The Hartford Business Improvement District has offered free roadside assistance to cars downtown for some time, but now it’s offering that same service to bikes.

In the first two months of the program, the Hartford Business Improvement District (HBID) ambassadors have responded to dozens of calls from stranded cyclists. They’re able to fix flat tires, replace tubes, reattach slipped chains or tighten loose bolts to any cyclist who gets stuck in Hartford’s commercial district.

Hartford is the first business improvement district in the country to offer this service to cyclists. They hope it will encourage those who may be on the fence about riding their bike in and out of the city to do so.

“We wanted to make sure that people who are thinking about commuting into work have that support,” said Rodney Crockett, Operators Manager for the HBID Ambassador Program.

He said, “ I think we’re all trying to work in harmony together to make sure that folks who don’t want to drive a car and want to have more sustainable transportation can do that.”

HBID bicycle roadside assistance is available for free throughout the commercial business district Monday-Saturday from 6am-11pm and on Sunday from 6am-8pm. Anyone who needs assistance with their car or bike can call the security ambassador assistance line at 860-331-4646.