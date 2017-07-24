× Gofundme page set up for family of Ellington student killed in Plainville crash Saturday night

PLAINVILLE — A soon-to-be senior at Ellington High School died Saturday night following a serious car crash. She was just 17-years-old

Police said at just after 11 p.m. they responded to a two-car crash at an intersection near the border of Southington and Plainville.

A pickup truck traveling north enter the intersection of Town Line Road and East Street at the same time as a car was traveling east, resulted in a T-bone collision. Police said the truck hit the passenger side of the car.

Several people in both cars were severely injured and taken to the hospital. A passenger ini the car, Olivia Wentworth of Ellington, died as a result of her injuries.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Nicol said that Ellington High School was open Monday for anyone who needed support during the difficult time. School counselors and staff are on hand.

A GoFundMe was created to collect donations to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to send a donation.

Police said the cause of the accident remain under investigation. Police are asking any witnesses to call them at 860-747-1616.