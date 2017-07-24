× Groton Police arrest Norwich man, seize synthetic marijuana

GROTON— Groton police arrested a 51-year old man and seized synthetic marijuana on Monday.

Task Force officers observed a suspicious man seated his vehicle while conducting surveillance at a Groton hotel. Officers approached the vehicle and said the suspect, Daniel Burgess of Norwich, attempted to run.

Burgess was stopped by an unmarked police vehicle near the hotel and arrested without further incident.

Burgess has been charged with possession of hallucinogen and interfering and resisting arrest.