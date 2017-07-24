× House passes labor-savings agreement 78-72, Senate to vote next week

HARTFORD — The Connecticut House of Representatives voted to support a labor-savings package negotiated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and state employee union leaders.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said earlier there was enough support to approve the agreement, which is projected to save the state $1.5 billion over two years. The vote was 78 in favor and 72 opposed

Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that covers a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.

Malloy said in a statement, “When we asked labor to come to the table and be part of the solution, our state workers answered the call. And I remind lawmakers that as each day goes by with this plan unapproved, certain savings that this agreement will create will dissipate. I urge the Senate to adopt this agreement in concurrence with the House so that it can go into effect and these savings can develop as soon as possible. ”

House Democratic Leader Matt Ritter says the labor concessions deal vote will bring lawmakers “closer to a final state budget.”

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides says lawmakers should instead vote on a GOP budget “that will move the state of Connecticut forward.”

lawmakers have overridden Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that updates a long-standing affordable housing law.

The Senate voted 24-12 on Monday in favor of resurrecting the bill. Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives voted 101-47 in favor of the override.

The Democratic governor had argued the bill weakened the state’s affordable housing standards, making it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.

But proponents of the legislation say the current law needs to be updated, contending that “predatory developers” are misusing it to skirt local zoning authorities. They believe the bill will ultimately lead to more affordable housing, saying the nearly 30-year-old law has failed.

Lawmakers did not attempt to override Malloy’s three other vetoes.