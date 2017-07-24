× iPhone users urged to update software

An iPhone virus that attacks phones on WiFi is causing the company to issue warnings.

Apple is urging users urged to upgrade their phones and other mobile devices.

The tech giant has issued critical security patches for IOS devices and Mac computers to protect against a potential hack that could come come remotely by way of WiFi.

The virus is called “Broad Pawn” and is being considered a potentially serious threat. if you have an iPhone or Apple device you need to take a moment to update your software.

On a phone, go to Settings, then General. Then go to Software Update.

On a Mac computer, in the App Store, select the Updates. You will be asked to load MacOS Sierra 10.12.6 .

Google issued its own security patch for android devices earlier this month.