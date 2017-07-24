× Governor Malloy to make major announcement on New Haven – Springfield, Mass. train line

WALLINGFORD– Governor Dannel P. Malloy, along with Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker, will make a major announcement Monday afternoon regarding train service in Connecticut.

The announcement, which could be about the company that will operate the service, will be at the new Wallingford train station.

The service company has been chosen but hasn’t been announced yet. Right now, the tracks along the Hartford line are being used by Amtrak.

The commuter project includes new train stations in at least three communities across the state. They are in Wallingford, Berlin, and also Meriden.

Construction in Wallingford should be finished sometime this month, the one in Meriden should be done by mid August.

In January, this new passenger rail line will connect New Haven to Springfield, Massachusetts, with plenty of stops in between along the I-91 corridor.

Today’s announcement is set for 2:30 p.m.