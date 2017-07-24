× Microsoft Paint could get erased

NEW YORK — Say goodbye to Microsoft Paint?

The iconic Paint application has landed on Microsoft’s list of “deprecated” features for future software releases.

Although the tech giant said the feature is “not in active development” and could be soon removed, it’s unclear whether Paint will be officially absent from its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, expected this fall.

Microsoft has not responded to a request for comment.

Paint was released in 1985 with the first version of Windows 1.0. The program has been featured on every software update to date.

The easy-to-use tool lets users crop and resize images, as well as create simple drawings and doodles. Despite its limited features — it can’t be used for complicated photo editing or design — Paint evokes nostalgia for many Windows users.

As of last year, Paint still had more than 100 million monthly users, according to Microsoft.

Other features that could be removed with the Windows 10 update include Outlook Express, the Microsoft Reader app and Reading List, a bookmarking service. (Microsoft says the latter two will be integrated with its Microsoft Edge browser).

But this doesn’t mean Paint could be gone forever. Last October, Microsoft revealed Paint 3D, a revamped spinoff that allows users to create 3D images.

Paint isn’t the only program tugging the heartstrings of Microsoft fans this year. Most recently, a Chrome extension called “Clippy Everywhere!” brought back Clippy, the company’s office assistant. The animated paper clip can be embedded onto any website, asking users if they need assistance.