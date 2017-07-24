× Milford police arrest man accused of attempted murder

MILFORD — A Milford man is police custody after he allegedly tried to commit murder on Saturday July 24.

Early that morning, police responded to Colonial Avenue on calls that a man was threatening people with a knife.

Police say that they learned Patrick Kiraly had gotten into an argument with a woman in the house that became violent. At one point, Kiraly punched the woman in the face and then attempt to strangle her with his hands.

The woman recalls almost blacking out before another man in the house heard the commotion and separated them. Kiraly then was said to have pulled out a pocket knife and threaten the other man.

After being asked to leave, Kiraly picked up his two year old child and left for another house.

Police say the went to the other house and took him into custody, while another family member to custody of the two year-old.

Kiraly, 27 of Milford, is being charged criminal attempt to commit attempted murder, risk of injury, strangulation in the second degree, threatening in the second degree, and reckless endangerment.

He is schedule to be in court today.