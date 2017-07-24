× Milford police arrest man accused of attempting to murder his parents

MILFORD — A Milford man is in police custody after he allegedly tried to murder his parents on Saturday July 22.

Early that morning, police responded to a home on Colonial Avenue on calls that a man was threatening people with a knife.

Police say that they learned Patrick Kiraly had gotten into an argument with his mother that became violent. At one point, Kiraly punched her in the face and then attempt to strangle her with his hands.

Kiraly’s mother recalls almost blacking out before his father, who was in the house, heard the commotion and separated them. Kiraly then was said to have pulled out a pocket knife and threaten his father.

After being asked to leave, Kiraly picked up his two-year old child and left for another house.

Police say they went to the other house and took him into custody while another family member to custody of the two year-old.

Kiraly, 27 of Milford, is being charged with attempt to commit attempted murder, risk of injury, strangulation in the second degree, threatening in the second degree, and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to be in court today.