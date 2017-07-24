× Mother accuses staff member of handling 3-year-old roughly at Hospital for Special Care day care center in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — State officials are investigating allegation of abuse at a day care center which is part of the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.

The Office of Early Childhood said Monday they were investigating allegations of teacher-on-child abuse at the Hospital for Special Care Early Learning Center in New Britain. A mother reported her three-year-old was handled roughly by one of the staff members.

They first received a complaint on Wednesday July 12 and subsequently began looking into the case.

Check back for further details as they develop.

41.689306 -72.802204