New Haven Police Chief releases statement following recent gun violence

NEW HAVEN— The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating several shooting cases that occurred within the last two weeks. Two of the investigations involve minors.
14-year Tyriek Keyes died in the hospital days after being shot in New Haven last weekend. A week later, a 13-year old was also shot in the leg.
Chief Anthony Campbell released a statement regarding the recent gun violence in New Haven:
“Although we take all crimes seriously, it is particularly tragic when the youth of our city are the victims of gun violence. This is a situation which cannot and will not be tolerated. This is the time where both the New Haven Police Department and the community can utilize the relationships which have been built over the years to ensure that this type of behavior stops immediately!
We strive each and every day to bring justice to those in our community who’ve been wronged. Success happens through collaboration and hinges on working with our community. There is no place in New Haven for those who do not value the safety of every member of our community and the sanctity of life.
As a result of these recent shootings the New haven Police Department has deployed multiple additional resources to the areas which are being affected by this violence. Although this may help reduce the probability of additional shootings, it is imperative that the community step up and work with police to bring justice to the victims of these horrible incidents. Now is the time for the community to take charge and to join us at the NHPD in a way that it has not done before. This violence must stop immediately.
Any and all information can make a difference and information can be provided anonymously at 203-946-6304. We look forward to continuing to work together with this community, our community, the community that we love to ensure that everyone is safe and justice prevails. Together we can and will make a difference.”