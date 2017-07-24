× No one hurt in early morning house fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire that broke out early Monday morning.

It started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home on the corner of White Street and Grandview Terrace.

Deputy Chief William Kerr said when firefighters arrived, they saw flames on the porch that reached up to the second floor and into the attic area.

Three people who were inside at the time were able to make it out safely. They are now staying with family.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating what may have started the fire.