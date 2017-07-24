× Nowich police and fire investigating house fire as arson

NORWICH — The Police and Fire Department are investigating a house fire that started Monday morning. Officials say the cause was arson.

At 5:35 a.m., first responders arrived to a duplex on 7 Third Street for a structure fire. Firefighters say that working smoke detectors alerted the families of the fire on the first floor.

The fire was brought quickly under control but caused moderate damage to the duplex. No injuries were reported but eight people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with the displacement.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the origin and cause investigation of the fire with the assistance of the Norwich Police Department Fire Investigation Team and an Accelerant Detection K-9 team from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire incendiary.

Firefighters are asking anyone with information of this fire or other fires suspected of being arson to call Officer First Class Robert Smith or Officer Scott Dupointe of the Norwich Police Department Fire Investigation Team at 860.886.5561 extension 6, the Norwich Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860.886.5561 extension 4, or the Connecticut Arson Hot Line at 800.84ARSON/800.842.7766.