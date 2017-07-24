× Police issue Silver Alert for Meriden newborn

MERIDEN — Police have issued a silver alert for a baby who is a little more than a week old.

Esperanza Lopez was born July 16. Lopez was last seen with Ashley Correra-Graham, 23. Police did not have a description of the baby’s identifying features other than she was white. Police did not detail the relationship between Lopez and Correra-Graham.

Lopez was last seen Monday. If you have any information, please contact the Meriden police department at 203-238-1911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.