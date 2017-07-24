Recipe – Mexican food with a twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Monday is National Tequila Day and Chef Arturo-Franco Camacho of Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, stopped by FOX61 News to show us how to cook Mexican food with a twist.

Chorizo-Tequila Clams

Yields 2 Servings

8 oz raw chorizo, removed from casings

2 tbsp unsulted butter

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Tequila Anejo

1 cup clam juice

2 pounds Littleneck clams

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Bread for serving

Directions:

Place a heavy pot on the stove. When hot, add the chorizo and heat until cooked, about 7 minutes. Place the chorizo in a paper towel and drain. Add butter and onions to heavy pot and cook on medium high heat until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the Tequila and clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the Clams and cover with a lid. Cook until clams are fully open, approx. 10 minutes. Return the chorizo to the pot and stir to combine. Sprinkle chopped cilantro and serve with bread for dipping.

Tequila Lime Marinated Steak

A great Zesty marinade of Tequila and lime makes steaks delicious. This marinade is also great on Poultry and Pork.

1 medium red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Tequila

1 large lime, juiced

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon agave nectar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 pounds Hanger Steak

Instructions:

Trim Hanger Steak of any fat. In a stainless steel bowl, add red onions, garlic, Tequila, lime juice, Dijon mustard, agave nectar, ground cumin, salt and pepper. Combine and adjust seasonings, as necessary. Using a large gallon plastic bag, place the steaks in the bag. Pour the marinade over the steak and seal the bag. Marinate in the bag for a least 3 hours or overnight. Heat the grill to 400 degrees, high heat. Remove steak from the marinade, and discard marinade. Place steaks on the grill. Turn the Grill to medium. Grill the steaks for about 3 minutes. Flip steak and grill another 4 minutes. Remove steak from the grill. Let rest for about 10 minutes. Cut meat against the grain and serve.