State Troopers seize stolen motorcycle, arrest Hartford man

HARTFORD— A Hartford man has been arrested following a traffic stop with state troopers that resulted in a foot pursuit and recovery of a stolen motorcycle, police said.

A state trooper stopped a Suzuki motorcycle on Broad St in Hartford after he observed it being operated without a rear license plate on Friday evening.

Milan Hamilton, 30, Hartford, fled on foot engaging the trooper in a foot pursuit after the trooper started speaking. Police said additional troopers and Hartford police officers also responded to the area.

Hamilton took the trooper one-half mile through city streets before being taken into custody.

Hamilton was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, operating with a suspended license, interfering with an officer, and larceny in the third degree.

Hamilton was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on July 24, 2017.