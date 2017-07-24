Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday didn't feel very much like July! With waves of rain and temperatures in the 60s it felt more like spring or fall! While most of the rain is done, a few lingering showers along with areas of fog and drizzle will continue tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly better, but not by much. The sky will start off overcast with the chance for an isolated shower or mist. Then in the afternoon some breaks in the clouds or brightening is possible. Temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year with highs only approaching 70 degrees.

Finally the sun is back, along with summer warmth on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Some could be steady or heavy at times. Then it looks like we clear out just in time for an awesome weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Few lingering showers. Areas of fog and drizzle. Low: 50s.

Tuesday: Early shower, fog and drizzle. Mostly cloudy, some afternoon sun. Highs: Upper 60s - near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny, becoming more humid in the afternoon. Chance for late & evening showers. Highs: Near 80.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High: Near 80.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

