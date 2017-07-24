× Watertown police arrest man connected to jewelry store burglary

WATERTOWN— Police arrested a 49-year old man on Monday after they said he was involved with a jewelry store burglary last August.

Steven Carloto was charged with violation of criminal mischief in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree.

In 2016, officers and detectives responded to a burglary report at David’s Jewelers. The suspect gained entry by smashing the front door and also smashed numerous display cases, stealing approximately $23,000 worth of jewelry.

Detectives recovered physical evidence which was processed at the Connecticut State Forensic Lab. The DNA profile obtained from the evidence was consistent with Carloto’s profile.

Carloto was processed and issued a $35,000 court set bond and was arraigned in court on the same day.