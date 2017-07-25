100-year-old stolen tortoise found in Fairfield; suspect on the loose

FAIRFIELD — An unlikely find at a Metro-North station in Fairfield — A 100-year-old tortoise!

According to the NYPD, the rare African spurred tortoise was stolen from an environmental center in Queens, New York a week ago.

On Tuesday, a person in Fairfield called 911 to report a man at the train station trying to trade the rare reptile for a musk turtle. Police responded and took custody of the tortoise but the man looking to make the trade, is on the run, according to police.