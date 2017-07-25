After a few gloomy days, warmer temps return Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another day that really doesn’t feel like summer. Temperatures are in the 60s to around 70, and we’re really keeping the clouds around today. A few scattered showers are around the area, but luckily we’re going to keep it on the dry side for the rest of the day. By tonight, we’ll have some clearing skies with low temperatures in the 50s.

Finally the sun is back, along with summer warmth, on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Some could be steady or heavy at times. Then it looks like we clear out just in time for an awesome weekend.

Forecast Details:

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, some sun poking out at times. A shower is possible, but most of us remain dry. Temperatures in the 60s.

Tonight: Partial clearing, comfortable low temperatures for sleeping with the windows open. Lows: 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny, becoming more humid in the afternoon. Chance for late & evening showers. Highs: Near 80.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High: Near 80.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.