Car crashes into a McDonald’s in Enfield

ENFIELD — A car has crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Around 8:00 a.m., police responded to calls that a car had crashed into the building at 28 Hazard Avenue, in Brookside Plaza. Police say there were minor injuries but were unable to say the extent of the damage.

From the picture we’ve received from our crew on scene, the car struck the wall of the building and put good size hole into it.

Enfield Fire and Health Departments are on scene along with the Town Building inspector.

