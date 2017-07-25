× Continued violations result in revocation of Los Imperios license

WEST HARTFORD — A controversial restaurant and lounge in West Hartford faces loosing it’s license after defying the order not to have entertainment on the property.

Los Imperios already had its entertainment license temporarily suspended which means they couldn’t have a DJ or host live entertainment. West Hartford police said on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the club had a DJ on premises in violation of the terms of the suspension issues July 17.

Los Imperios was officially notified Tuesday that their license would be revoked at the end of the suspension, August 9. Police said revocation comes after the fifth and sixth violations occurred on July 20 and 21. They have the opportunity to have a hearing to contest the suspension.

A number of complaints have been filed against the club in the past from noise violations to shootings. Los Imperios can still operate as a restaurant.