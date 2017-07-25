× Fire investigation underway at Southington pizzeria

SOUTHINGTON — Southington firefighters responded to a working structure fire at Townline Pizza at 1664 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Tuesday morning.

“We were dispatched for smoke coming from the building. When we arrived, we had a fire in the kitchen. The fire did extend into the ceiling and there were smoking extension into all remaining stores in the plaza. The fire was knocked down by the first engine and all the other units checked to see if the fire had spread anywhere else,” said Glenn Dube, battalion chief for Southington. “At this time, we’re in the process of mopping up and doing salvage and overhaul trying to limit the water damage inside of the building as much as possible.”

“There was a hot water heater that let go in the kitchen, which acted like a sprinkler and contained the fire, which prevented a much larger incident from happening,” Dube said. “This plaza is not sprinklered so the water heater luckily acted like a sprinkler and held the fire in check until we were able to get in and extinguish it.”

“A passerby driving by noticed smoke coming out of the front of the pizza house,” he said. “When I got here, there was water pouring out the bottom of the door and it was obvious there was heavy smoke condition inside the building.”

“There is moderate damage to the kitchen and there’s minor smoke damage, along with some ceiling damage,” Dube said. “One of the things we had to do was “pull the ceilings down rapidly to make sure we did not have fire extension to the other stores. So there is some minor cosmetic damage to those stores.”

“Nobody was here. All the businesses were closed for the night. So, luckily, the passerby saw the smoke or this could’ have been a much bigger problem,” said Dube. “The health director has been here and has been in touch with all the owners. Beyond that I don’t know how much longer they’re going to be shut down.”

There were no injuries to any of the firefighters or police officers that responded, according to Dube.

Mutual aid was called in from Cheshire while Wolcott, Plainville and Kensington fire departments provided station coverage.