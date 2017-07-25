× Groton police pull over stolen car from Hartford; find drugs

GROTON — Four people are facing criminal charges after police said they pulled over a stolen car and found drugs inside Monday.

Groton police, with the help of a regional task force, said they were doing surveillance at a Groton hotel when they came across “suspicious activity” near a car.

Police said the car, which was identified to be stolen out of Hartford, was stopped and all four people in the car were arrested.

William K. Llorens, 58, of New London, and Sandra E. Rose, 24, of Salem were charged with first-degree larceny. Amber Lynn Allard, 27, who had no address provided, and Amy L. Coleman, 33, of New London face drug charges, according to police.

Police said the stolen car was impounded at Groton Town Police Headquarters and will be returned to its owner.