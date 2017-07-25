× Hartford Line to be operational in May next year

WALLINGFORD — Officials said a commuter rail connecting Hartford, New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, will begin taking passengers in May, 2018.

In an announcement Monday, Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says the CTrail Hartford Line will be operated through a joint partnership between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts. The two companies will maintain trains, stations and customer service.

Amtrak owns the railway and will be responsible for its maintenance.

Malloy said the line will connect the state’s suburbs to cities such as New York, Boston “and points beyond.”

Trains will stop every 45 minutes during peak hours and every 90 minutes during non-peak times. New stations are being planned for Enfield, North Haven, West Hartford and Newington.

The project is expected to cost around $700 million.