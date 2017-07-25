× Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 11-year-old boy

HARTFORD — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Jeremiah Burke, 11, has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’6″ and weighs 110 lbs.

Authorities said Jeremiah was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and Nike slippers.

They said he was last seen in Hartford on some time on Tuesday. if you have any information on the location of Jeremiah Burke please contact the Hartford police department at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.