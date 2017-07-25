Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted in favor of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP health care bill Tuesday afternoon.
After seven years of Republicans vowing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and following several months of internal deliberations and setbacks, GOP lawmakers tipped the vote in favor of proceeding with debate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 out of 52 Senate Republicans to support the bill, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who issued the tie-breaking vote to allow the motion to proceed. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against the motion.
Ultimately, the vote came down to two senators — Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer and returned to the Senate to cast his vote – both of whom voted in favor.
Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:
Republicans who supported: 50
- Lamar Alexander, Tennessee
- John Barrasso, Wyoming
- Roy Blunt, Missouri
- John Boozman, Arkansas
- Richard Burr, North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
- Thad Cochran, Mississippi
- Bob Corker, Tennessee
- John Cornyn, Texas
- Tom Cotton, Arkansas
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Ted Cruz, Texas
- Steve Daines, Montana
- Mike Enzi, Wyoming
- Joni Ernst, Iowa
- Deb Fischer, Nebraska
- Jeff Flake, Arizona
- Cory Gardner, Colorado
- Lindsay Graham, South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley, Iowa
- Orrin Hatch, Utah
- Dean Heller, Nevada
- John Hoeven, North Dakota
- Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
- Johnny Isakson, Georgia
- Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
- John Kennedy, Louisiana
- James Lankford, Oklahoma
- Mike Lee, Utah
- John McCain, Arizona
- Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
- Jerry Moran, Kansas
- Rand Paul, Kentucky
- David Perdue, Georgia
- Rob Portman, Ohio
- Jim Risch, Idaho
- Pat Roberts, Kansas
- Mike Rounds, South Dakota
- Marco Rubio, Florida
- Ben Sasse, Nebraska
- Tim Scott, South Carolina
- Richard Shelby, Alabama
- Luther Strange, Alabama
- Dan Sullivan, Alaska
- John Thune, South Dakota
- Thom Tillis, North Carolina
- Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
- Roger Wicker, Mississippi
- Todd Young, Indiana
Republicans who opposed: 2
- Susan Collins, Maine
- Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
Tie-breaking vote: 1
- Vice President Mike Pence
Democrats who supported: 0
Democrats who opposed: 48
- Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
- Michael Bennet, Colorado
- Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
- Cory Booker, New Jersey
- Sherrod Brown, Ohio
- Maria Cantwell, Washington
- Ben Cardin, Maryland
- Tom Carper, Delaware
- Bob Casey, Jr. Pennsylvania
- Christopher Coons, Delaware
- Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
- Joe Donnelly, Indiana
- Tammy Duckworth, Illinois
- Richard Durbin, Illinois
- Dianne Feinstein, California
- Al Franken, Minnesota
- Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
- Kamala Harris, California
- Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire
- Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
- Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota
- Mazie Hirono, Hawaii
- Tim Kaine, Virginia
- Angus King, Maine (Independent)
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
- Patrick Leahy, Vermont
- Joe Manchin, West Virginia
- Ed Markey, Massachusetts
- Claire McCaskill, Missouri
- Robert Menendez, New Jersey
- Jeff Merkley, Oregon
- Chris Murphy, Connecticut
- Patty Murray, Washington
- Bill Nelson, Florida
- Gary Peters, Michigan
- Jack Reed, Rhode Island
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Independent)
- Brian Schatz, Hawaii
- Chuck Schumer, New York
- Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire
- Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
- Jon Tester, Montana
- Tom Udall, New Mexico
- Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
- Mark Warner, Virginia
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
- Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island
- Ron Wyden, Oregon
Paul, Heller to back motion
Already, McConnell has won over one crucial holdout: Paul, a Kentucky Republican, who said he will support the procedural vote to open debate on the health care bill, so long as leadership guarantees a vote on a full repeal of Obamacare.
“If this is indeed the plan, I will vote to proceed and I will vote for any all measures that are clean repeal,” Paul tweeted. Such an amendment would be expected to fail, however.
Heller, who has complained that Obamacare repeal efforts could hurt Nevada residents dependent on Medicaid, nevertheless said he’d vote to move forward. Heller is up for a tough re-election campaign in Nevada next year.
“Obamacare isn’t the answer, but doing nothing to try to solve the problems it has created isn’t the answer either,” Heller said in a statement. “If the final product isn’t improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it; if it is improved, I will support it.”
Republican leaders Tuesday are trying to thread any needle they can to appease other holdouts.
“The only goal is to get onto the bill. Nothing happens until we do, so that’s the only goal,” a Republican aide said.
“These are the moments legislatively when you get creative. We’re getting creative.”
The goal, as it is being communicated to members right now, is to get something over the line and into a conference with the House, where they would hammer out further details and amendments.
If it passes
Leadership was floating a strategy Tuesday morning that lays out a series of proposals that attempt to give everyone they want, even though nearly every element is destined for failure on the floor during the amendment process.
That strategy is as follows, in terms of amendment order:
The full repeal bill that Paul backs.
A bill including the “consumer freedom amendment” from that Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee originally advocated for, that includes a request from Sen. Rob Portman for $100 billion in additional Medicaid funding. That would require 60 votes to pass.
The GOP bill proposed earlier this month that McConnell pulled when too many Republicans opposed it.
Finally, a “skinnier” repeal bill that repeals Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates.