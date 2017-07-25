Microsoft Paint expected to stick around

REDMOND, WA– It appears Microsoft will not delete its iconic paint application after all.

According to a post on Windows’ blog site, the Microsoft Paint app will be available for free in the Windows store.

The company said that they received an overwhelming outpouring of support for the app after fans were concerned it would be removed in the Windows 10 Creators update.

Recently, Microsoft Paint landed on the company’s list of “deprecated” features for future software releases.

Microsoft Paint was released in 1985 with the first version of Windows 1.0 and the program has been featured on every software update to date.