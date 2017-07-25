Missing Meriden mom reaches out to FOX61 as police continue search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- On Monday night, Meriden Police issued a silver alert for Ashley Correra-Graham, 23, and her infant daughter, Esperanza Lopez.

Later that night, Correra-Graham emailed FOX61, saying she and her nine-day-old daughter is safe. Correra-Graham claims DCF is trying to violate her rights as a parent. She said that if she was a danger to her daughter, she would not have been allowed out of the hospital, adding that DCF does not like her or her fiance's nationality.

Through several Facebook messages with FOX61, Correra-Graham explained that she is trying to regain custody of her four older children. She claims the bruises DCF found on her children were the result of daycare, not anything done at home.

In a statement, DCF said in part: "The Department works hard to prevent placing children in foster car, but there are circumstances that require it to protect a child and keep him or her safe."

A DCF spokesperson told FOX61 that they will contact police if they cannot locate a child, or believe there is concern for that child's safety. Meriden Police said they issued the silver alert at the request of DCF.

"A silver alert is not something that's taken lightly, and certainly not something that someone just decides to do one day," said Sgt. Christopher Fry. "There is a vetting process. There's a filtration system, and if we've put it out there, we ask that the public trust our concern for the well-being of Esperanza."

Police believe Esperanza is with her mother, who they urge to come forward. "We have the best interest of Esperanza and, as I assume a mother would, she only has the best interest of her child at hand, so we share that, we have that in common," said Sgt. Fry.

Meriden Police are encouraging Correra-Graham to come forward to a local police department or DCF office, and encourage the public to be on the lookout as well. "If you see a young mother with a child, it certainly can't hurt to call us," said Sgt. Fry. "Let the authorities call 9-1-1. Let us figure out who it is exactly."