Several injured in bus/pickup crash in Suffield

SUFFIELD — Suffield police said there was a serious crash involving a truck and a bus on Mountain Road (Route 168) between North and South Stone streets in Suffield Tuesday morning.

Multiple injuries have been reported and the road is closed.

Police posted a picture of a white pickup that appeared to have struck a red school bus. The bus was off the road straddling the guardrail. Police said the bus was carrying tobacco workers and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

Dispatcher Lauren Mayhew did not have details of the extent of the injuries.

