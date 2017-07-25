× Navy sub base in Groton warns neighbors of live-fire drills

GROTON — The submarine base in Groton is advising nearby residents that security drills planned this week will include the firing of automatic weapons with blanks.

The base is working with local officials to make the community aware of the noise associated with the drills planned for Tuesday through Thursday as well as two days the following week.

Training officer Dave Cruz says the last thing they want to do is “cause alarm or undue concern in the community.”

The drills will involve Naval Security Force boats, simulated aggressor boats, submarines and facilities on the waterfront. Cruz said the weapons firing aims to add realism as the base tests and works on proficiency.

The live-fire drills are scheduled only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.