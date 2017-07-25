× New Haven raid leads to arrest of man who shot 13-year-old

NEW HAVEN — A raid on a house in New Haven on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old.

Police said they arrested Charles Worthington, 21, at his home at 39 Lilac Street.

According to police, Worthington was arrested in connection with the shooting of the 13-year-old, who was hit in the leg in the area of Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street on Saturday. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Worthington was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury.

His bail was set at $1 million.

The New Haven Police department is currently investigating several shooting cases occurring over the last two weeks. Two of these investigations involve minors who have been shot – one a 14-year-old who was shot dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304