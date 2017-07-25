× Norwalk police arrest man for suspected sexual assault

NORWALK — Police arrested a Norwalk man Tuesday for suspected sexual assault.

Special Victim’s Unit began their investigation July 20 and quickly learned that the suspect had sexual contact with a victim that he knew. Police say that during the assault, the suspect was said to have threatened to kill the victim’s family if the victim told anyone.

Officers located and arrested Carlos Olivera, 49, on North Main Street.

Olivera is being charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and threatening in the second degree. He is set to appear in court on August 2.