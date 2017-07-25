× Parents say missing New Jersey girl may be headed to Connecticut

WILDWOOD, NJ — The family of a missing 13-year-old from new jersey believes she might be on her way to Connecticut.

Trinity Christiansen went missing Saturday from Wildwood, New Jersey where her family was vacationing.

Trinity’s father told NJ.com that he believes trinity is on her way to Hartford to see a boy she met on Instagram.

Police have not confirmed that. She is 5 foot 2, and weighs 200 pounds. At the time she went missing she was wearing blue jeans, a peach colored top and flip flops.