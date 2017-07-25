× Police looking for a Wal-Mart shoplifter

HAMDEN — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Wal-Mart shoplifter.

Police say that in the afternoon on July 12, a man stole $739.05 worth of merchandise, including several electronic items. He then exited through the side of the building into a blue Buick, possible a Verano. Security cameras were able to pick up a picture of the suspect.

The man is described as white, wearing a gray baseball hat, black shirt and blue pants.

Hamden police were made aware of the theft Monday, when they responded to the Wal-Mart at Dixwell Avenue on the report of larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Officer John Glass at (203)-230-4030.