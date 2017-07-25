Recipe – Tandoori Chicken Tikka with Raita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Prasad Chirnomula stopped by FOX61's Morning News to not only make a dish, but talk about the Mexican food that is being served at his Indian restaurant Tuesday night at INDIA! Oaxaca is one of Chirnomula's restaurants in New Haven that has amazing Mexican Food!

Tandoori Chicken Tikka With Raita

Marinade Ingredients

Lemon Juice 1 Tablespoon

Cayenne Pepper 2 Teaspoons

Garam Masala ½ Teaspoon

Plain Greek Yogurt 1 Cup

Ginger & Garlic Paste 1 Tablespoon

Salt To Taste

Oil 3 Table Spoons

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts 1.5 lbs

Method

Cut chicken to 2-inch cubes and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F. (You may also use your charcoal grill) In a mixing bowl place all the marinade ingredients and whisk until smooth. Place chicken in the marinade, mix well, and set aside for at least three hours, preferably overnight. Place cooling rack on a sheet pan lined with foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade, shaking off excess marinade and place chicken on the cooling rack by spreading them at least 1/2 inch apart. Grill Chicken in the oven for 15 minutes. Turn the chicken and slather marinade on top and bake for another 10 minutes until chicken is cooked. Served with chilled Raita

Raita Ingredients and Method

1 Cup Yogurt, 1 Cup peeled and 1/8 inch diced cucumbers and tomatoes, 2 Tea Spoons of finely chopped mint leaves, ½ tea spoon of cumin powder, Salt to taste. Lemon juice is optional. Mix all the ingredients and refrigerate for an hour.