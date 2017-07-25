× Report: 4 Connecticut towns test positive for West Nile virus

NEW HAVEN — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) has identified infected mosquitoes in Greenwich, South Windsor, Stratford, and Westport.

The mosquitoes were trapped from July 12 to July 19. In June, West Haven tested positive for the virus.

“We are beginning to see an expansion of West Nile virus activity in Connecticut” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “We expect further build-up of West Nile virus in mosquitoes with increased risk of human infection in the coming weeks.”

“The current warm weather and high humidity provide favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus,” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of CAES. “We urge everyone to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

Since 2000, 131 human cases of West Nile virus, including three fatalities, have been diagnosed in Connecticut, according to the CAES.

Positive findings are reported to local health departments and on the CAES website here.

