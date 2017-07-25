× Truck rollover closes I-84 both directions in Danbury

DANBURY — A tractor trailer rollover has forced I-84 to be closed in both directions Tuesday evening.

The crash happened between Exit 2 and 3. Both the east and west bound lanes are closed.

Police did not have any information on possible injuries. The accident occurred on the eastbound side of the highway, but is also affecting the westbound lanes of traffic.

Check back for further details as they develop.

