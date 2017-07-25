× Waterbury man arrested in Norwalk drug bust

NORWALK — Police have one man in custody after an undercover drug bust Monday.

During the sting, an undercover officer contacted Derrick Wiggins. Police say that they learned Wiggins was selling crack cocaine in Norwalk. The undercover officer met with Wiggins and found him to be in carrying crack.

Officers then moved in and arrested Wiggins on New Canaan near Tindall Place. Wiggins resisted arrest and was tasered before he was finally secured.

Police say the crack cocaine that Wiggins had on him, was tested and found to have Fentanyl in it.

Wiggins, 43 of Waterbury, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, and interfering with a police officer.

Wiggins is being held on bail and is scheduled to appear in court August 2.