× 1 dead, 6 injured in ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus fire officials have told FOX8 that one person is dead and 6 have been injured – 5 critically – after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.

FOX8 said the ride that malfunctioned was the Fireball.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

At least five people have been injured from a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair. https://t.co/xyclpvmwfE — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) July 26, 2017