Attention zombies, ghouls, and ghosts, Six Flags is hiring for Fright Fest!

AGAWAM — To all the zombies, ghosts, and ghouls out there waiting for their time to shine, Six Flags is hosting auditions for their 2017 Fright Fest!

Six Flags said they are looking to hire over 200 performers and support staff to assist with New England’s largest haunting event.

Applicants looking to be a Zombie, Ghost, or Ghoul, or perform as an actor, dancer or singer in one of the park’s many stage shows, are invited to attend this “Scare Fair” on July 28th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.or another Entertainment audition.

Other dates will be July 30th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and August 11th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Human Resources building.

For more audition information, call the Entertainment Department at 413-786-9300, x3320.

Individuals interested in positions in other departments are invited to attend the annual “scare fair” taking place on Friday, August 11.

*All interested applicants are required to apply at sixflagsjobs.com prior to attending the event, and must be 16 years of age or older.