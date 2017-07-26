Humid, scattered showers Thursday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a beautiful day with lots of sun and low humidity. It’ll be a pleasant evening with a beautiful sunset, and then we’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 60. By Thursday, we bring in more cloud cover, but it still won’t be a terrible day. Highs will be near 80 with some sunshine at times. We’re watching the chance for a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Thursday night into Friday morning we may have a few thunderstorms that could wake people up from a good night’s sleep. Overall, we are not expecting severe weather, just a few rumbles of thunder.

We’re watching a storm that’ll be pretty close to us on Friday. At this point, indications are that it’ll stay mainly to our south, but we could get clipped by a few showers or thunderstorms, especially in southern CT. For now we’re keeping Friday and Saturday mainly dry but it’s a close call!

Saturday may start off a bit grey. There’s also the chance for a lingering shower into Saturday morning, but we’re expecting some sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, we start to bring temperatures back up into the 80s, and we could have a few 90 degree days next week.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some sunny breaks. Humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance shower. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Grey start (chance showers/rain, mainly southern CT). Then clearing. High: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

Monday: Sunny, warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm to hot. High: Near 90.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.