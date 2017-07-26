× Nobody injured after early morning house fire in Meriden

MERIDEN — Fire crews responded to a home at 303 Bradley Avenue in Meriden for a house fire Wednesday morning.

“At 5 a.m. Meriden 911 center took calls of a house fire at 303 Bradley Avenue. Upon arrival Third Street Company found heavy fire coming from the driveway side of the home,” said Ryan Dunn, deputy fire chief for the Meriden Fire Department.

“All the occupants of the home were accounted for, with the exception of two dogs and several cats,” Dunn said. “Subsequent arriving companies conducted a primary search of the home found the dogs and heard them, and brought them out.”

The fire was knocked down quickly, within 25 minutes, and there were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal for the city of Meriden.